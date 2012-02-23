UPDATE 1-Superior Energy 4th-qtr profit misses estimates

Feb 23 Superior Energy Services Inc posted a quarterly profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by lower utilization of its fleet, but it forecast a strong 2012 as demand for oil continues to drive drilling.

The oilfield services company expects 2012 profit of $3.20 to $3.60 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $3.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

October-December net income rose to $19.4 million, or 24 cents a share, from $3 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents a share, lagging analysts' estimates by a cent.

Revenue rose slightly to $580 million, beating estimates of $566.9 million.

Average fleet utilization in the quarter was 62.1 percent, compared with 71.9 percent in the year-ago period.

The company has earmarked $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for capital spending in 2012.

The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company's shares closed at $30.46 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.