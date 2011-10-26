UPDATE 1-Superior Energy Services Q3 edges past Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.69 vs est $0.68

* Q3 rev $565.3 mln vs est $544.2 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Superior Energy Services Inc's quarterly results edged past Wall Street estimates, helped by better performance of its subsea and well enhancement business, and the oilfield services company narrowed its 2011 profit outlook range.

The company now expects full-year profit, excluding items, of $2.03-$2.10 per share, compared with its prior outlook of $1.96-$2.16 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn adjusted profit of $2.09, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For July-September, the New Orleans, Louisiana-based company's net income rose to $59.6 million, or 73 cents a share, from $33.2 million, or 42 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents a share, beating estimates by a cent.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $565.3 million, beating estimates of $544.2 million.

Subsea and well enhancement revenue jumped 30 percent to $377.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $26.32 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)