New Issue-Superior Energy Services sells $800 mln notes

  Nov 22 Superior Energy Services LLC (SPN.N) on
Monday sells $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  The size of the deal increased from the originally planned
$700 million.
 J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES LLC
AMT $800 MLN      COUPON 7.125 PCT      MATURITY   12/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 100.00     FIRST PAY   6/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba3       YIELD 7.125          SETTLEMENT  12/6/2011
S&P BB-PLUS       SPREAD 517 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

