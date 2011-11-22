New Issue-Superior Energy Services sells $800 mln notes

BRIEF-Banro reports robbery attempt at Twangiza mine site
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp
Nov 22 Superior Energy Services LLC (SPN.N) on
Monday sells $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal increased from the originally planned $700 million.
J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES LLC AMT $800 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 7.125 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 517 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Senate was poised to vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's choice of billionaire Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, amid a deadlock over the controversial nominee that is expected to be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
* CERECOR ENGAGES SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY TO ASSIST WITH REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES