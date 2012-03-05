UPDATE 1-Superior Industries profit rises on tax benefit

* Q4 EPS $1.48 vs $0.82 year-ago qtr
March 5 Aluminum wheel maker Superior
Industries International Inc posted a sharp jump in
quarterly profit, boosted by an income tax benefit.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $40.2 million, or
$1.48 cents a share, compared with $22.3 million, or 82 cents a
share, a year ago.
It had an income tax benefit of $28.2 million in the
quarter.
The company said gross margins fell to 8 percent from 15
percent a year ago, partly due to a weaker product mix.
Superior Industries, which makes wheels for passenger cars
and light-duty vehicles, said net sales rose 14 percent to
$216.8 million.
The company's shares, which have gained 25 percent in value
since touching a year-low in September, closed at $17.81 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.