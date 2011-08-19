Big chains, government target U.S. 'food deserts'

* Federal, local and private funds backing projects
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 Independent Philadelphia
grocer Jeff Brown says he has cracked the code for making money
in some urban communities that big chains until recently have
shunned as too risky.
Part of the secret is tailoring each store to its
customers' tastes, something Brown says will be difficult for
mammoth retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and
Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) to do as they try to tap underserved
markets for much-needed growth.
"Those chains get economies of scale for doing the same
thing over and over," Brown said.
But specialized offerings alone do not always equal success
in "food deserts" -- urban and rural areas with poor access to
fresh, healthy food. At times it takes cold, hard cash in the
form of short-term public and private incentives to help offset
the higher cost of running stores in those communities.
First Lady Michelle Obama boosted the effort to bring
affordable, healthy fare to the 23.5 million people who live in
food deserts by making it part of her pledge to tackle
childhood obesity.
Half of Brown's 10 ShopRite supermarkets are in markets
dominated by fast-food chains, dollar stores and mom-and-pop
shops that sell mostly junk food and liquor.
Brown's newest store is in Philadelphia's Parkside section.
The distressed neighborhood made headlines in 1985 after police
ended a cult's armed stand-off by dropping a bomb that killed
11 people and destroyed or damaged more than 60 homes.
The 66,000-square-foot ShopRite, which received financial
help from a public-private partnership, has a separate halal
meat section for the area's Muslim shoppers. Sales top $40
million a year, better than the average for Brown's stores.
"It's a great thing for the neighborhood to have something
like this because so many neighborhoods don't," said first-time
shopper Lauren Fletcher, 43. "You're stuck eating whatever the
corner store sells, and that's usually not good for you."
Brown says his stores also help dispel the myth that food
desert residents won't buy healthy fare.
"When I put in one of my big stores, they sell roughly the
same pounds of fresh food as I sell in a suburban store," Brown
said.
TOUGH MARKETS
It is more difficult to open a supermarket in a downtrodden
urban market than in a new suburb with lots of available land.
Putting together several small properties in an established
city is costly and can get mired in red tape. Renovating older
buildings is pricey, but so is demolition.
Security and employee training expenses in urban stores
often exceed those in suburban markets.
While rural areas may have lower costs, they may not have
enough shoppers for a grocery store to survive.
"There's not one reason why there's a food desert, and
there's not one solution," said researcher and consultant Mari
Gallagher, who specializes in underserved markets.
Wal-Mart, which sells more groceries than any other U.S.
retailer, and Supervalu each plans to add hundreds of discount
stores in or near food deserts. [ID:nN1E76J14G] Kroger Co
(KR.N) also intends to open dozens of its Food 4 Less stores.
Detroit, one of the toughest U.S. markets for food access,
is getting a Whole Foods Market (WFM.O) with help from more
than $4 million in public and private incentives.
The big chains have a financial advantage over independents
because they are known entities with ample cash and the ability
to borrow at attractive rates. Public-private partnerships hope
to give shoppers more choice by attracting a range of owners --
large, medium and small.
The U.S. government is offering about $35 million this year
to spur investment in projects aimed at increasing access to
healthy food.
States including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey,
Illinois, Louisiana and California have programs that give
independent operators access to grants, tax credits and
affordable loans.
People's Community Market, a nonprofit, hopes California's
new $200 million FreshWorks Fund will help it open a
12,000-square-foot grocery store in neglected West Oakland.
"Independent grocers are better positioned to serve
communities and address the health problems," said Chief
Executive Officer Brahm Ahmadi. People's will team up with an
affiliated organization to offer job training, outreach and
nutrition education, he added.
Adding full-service supermarkets boosts local employment,
tax revenue and property values, said Patricia Smith, senior
policy advisor at the Reinvestment Fund, which administers
Pennsylvania's $120 million Fresh Food Financing Initiative.
Since 2004, it has funded 93 projects, including large
urban supermarkets like Brown's, rural stores, food co-ops and
distribution hubs. Only eight have failed, Smith said.
One closure was a full-service Fresh Grocer opened by
developer Pat Burns, who owns several other successful stores
under that name in underserved areas around Philadelphia.
Burns also is a licensee for Supervalu's no-frills
Save-A-Lot discount stores and has the company's blessing to
tailor his to local tastes.
When his East Germantown Fresh Grocer didn't ring up enough
sales, Burns shut it down and got to work on plans to spruce up
the whole shopping center and open a new Save-A-Lot store.
"It still needed a neighborhood supermarket," he said. "It
costs a lot less money to build a Save-A-Lot than it does a
Fresh Grocer."
