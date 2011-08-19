Big chains, government target U.S. 'food deserts'

* Federal, local and private funds backing projects

* Wal-Mart, Supervalu, Walgreen eye 'food desert' growth

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 Independent Philadelphia grocer Jeff Brown says he has cracked the code for making money in some urban communities that big chains until recently have shunned as too risky.

Part of the secret is tailoring each store to its customers' tastes, something Brown says will be difficult for mammoth retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) to do as they try to tap underserved markets for much-needed growth.

"Those chains get economies of scale for doing the same thing over and over," Brown said.

But specialized offerings alone do not always equal success in "food deserts" -- urban and rural areas with poor access to fresh, healthy food. At times it takes cold, hard cash in the form of short-term public and private incentives to help offset the higher cost of running stores in those communities.

First Lady Michelle Obama boosted the effort to bring affordable, healthy fare to the 23.5 million people who live in food deserts by making it part of her pledge to tackle childhood obesity.

Half of Brown's 10 ShopRite supermarkets are in markets dominated by fast-food chains, dollar stores and mom-and-pop shops that sell mostly junk food and liquor.

Brown's newest store is in Philadelphia's Parkside section. The distressed neighborhood made headlines in 1985 after police ended a cult's armed stand-off by dropping a bomb that killed 11 people and destroyed or damaged more than 60 homes.

The 66,000-square-foot ShopRite, which received financial help from a public-private partnership, has a separate halal meat section for the area's Muslim shoppers. Sales top $40 million a year, better than the average for Brown's stores.

"It's a great thing for the neighborhood to have something like this because so many neighborhoods don't," said first-time shopper Lauren Fletcher, 43. "You're stuck eating whatever the corner store sells, and that's usually not good for you."

Brown says his stores also help dispel the myth that food desert residents won't buy healthy fare.

"When I put in one of my big stores, they sell roughly the same pounds of fresh food as I sell in a suburban store," Brown said.

TOUGH MARKETS

It is more difficult to open a supermarket in a downtrodden urban market than in a new suburb with lots of available land.

Putting together several small properties in an established city is costly and can get mired in red tape. Renovating older buildings is pricey, but so is demolition.

Security and employee training expenses in urban stores often exceed those in suburban markets.

While rural areas may have lower costs, they may not have enough shoppers for a grocery store to survive.

"There's not one reason why there's a food desert, and there's not one solution," said researcher and consultant Mari Gallagher, who specializes in underserved markets.

Wal-Mart, which sells more groceries than any other U.S. retailer, and Supervalu each plans to add hundreds of discount stores in or near food deserts. [ID:nN1E76J14G] Kroger Co (KR.N) also intends to open dozens of its Food 4 Less stores.

Detroit, one of the toughest U.S. markets for food access, is getting a Whole Foods Market (WFM.O) with help from more than $4 million in public and private incentives.

The big chains have a financial advantage over independents because they are known entities with ample cash and the ability to borrow at attractive rates. Public-private partnerships hope to give shoppers more choice by attracting a range of owners -- large, medium and small.

The U.S. government is offering about $35 million this year to spur investment in projects aimed at increasing access to healthy food.

States including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Louisiana and California have programs that give independent operators access to grants, tax credits and affordable loans.

People's Community Market, a nonprofit, hopes California's new $200 million FreshWorks Fund will help it open a 12,000-square-foot grocery store in neglected West Oakland.

"Independent grocers are better positioned to serve communities and address the health problems," said Chief Executive Officer Brahm Ahmadi. People's will team up with an affiliated organization to offer job training, outreach and nutrition education, he added.

Adding full-service supermarkets boosts local employment, tax revenue and property values, said Patricia Smith, senior policy advisor at the Reinvestment Fund, which administers Pennsylvania's $120 million Fresh Food Financing Initiative.

Since 2004, it has funded 93 projects, including large urban supermarkets like Brown's, rural stores, food co-ops and distribution hubs. Only eight have failed, Smith said.

One closure was a full-service Fresh Grocer opened by developer Pat Burns, who owns several other successful stores under that name in underserved areas around Philadelphia.

Burns also is a licensee for Supervalu's no-frills Save-A-Lot discount stores and has the company's blessing to tailor his to local tastes.

When his East Germantown Fresh Grocer didn't ring up enough sales, Burns shut it down and got to work on plans to spruce up the whole shopping center and open a new Save-A-Lot store.

"It still needed a neighborhood supermarket," he said. "It costs a lot less money to build a Save-A-Lot than it does a Fresh Grocer." (Additional reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Jessica Hall in Philadelphia; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)