Another Supernus epilepsy drug gets FDA nod

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
Oct 22 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc's experimental epilepsy drug Oxtellar XR won marketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the second drug approval for the company since it went public in May.
Oxtellar XR's final marketing approval follows the tentative approval given in late-June to Supernus's Trokendi XR -- a generic epilepsy treatment.
The company plans to launch Oxtellar in the first quarter of 2013.
Rockville, Maryland-based Supernus is developing several other drugs for epilepsy, depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Supernus's shares closed at $12.97 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.