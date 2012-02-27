Turkey lures with hopes of private equity spring

* Strong economic fundamentals but few deals

* Turkey seen benefiting from regional turmoil

* Private equity with local presense has an edge

By Greg Roumeliotis and Simon Meads

BERLIN, Feb 27 Sandwiched between the economic turmoil of Europe and the political crises of the Middle East, fast-growing Turkey has piqued the interest of private equity buyers hungry for deals.

Rapid economic growth, a booming population, and unrest in neighbouring countries have sent potential investors flocking, but with fierce competition for a handful of deals, it is the local players and few global buyout firms with a domestic presence who will reap the rewards.

Strong GDP growth rates seen at about 8 percent for 2011 and, crucially, a large and youthful populace make the country attractive. About two-thirds of the country's population is under the age of 32.

"Turkey is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, which offers excellent potential to invest and create value, and continues to perform despite global economic challenges," Can Deldag, co-head of Carlyle MENA Partners, told the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin on Monday.

Carlyle MENA, a $500 million fund, is the Turkish arm of Carlyle Group, a private equity behemoth with $148 billion of assets under management, and one of the few international buyout groups to have a local presence in Turkey.

Turkey has gradually risen up the private equity agenda, helped in part by the $2.1 billion sale of Turkish spirits group Mey Icki by TPG Capital LP and local private equity group Actera to Diageo PLC last year.

The successful exit for these firms highlighted not only that Turkey had companies worthy of investment, but also that those can attract cash-rich corporate buyers when the time comes to sell - a critical consideration for buyout groups.

"There is a saying in Turkey: 'When thieves go into a house, the first thing they are trying to find out is, where is the exit.' We are not thieves but we think an exit is very important," said Actera director Selmi Haleva.

FAMILY COMES FIRST

M&A deals with Turkish targets shot up to 218 deals worth $24.9 billion last year from 167 deals worth just $4.0 billion in 2009, when activity was hit by the last global economic slump, Thomson Reuters data shows.

But buyout funds have not been as busy. Private equity dealmaking was subdued in 2011, at just $39.8 million compared with $2.8 billion in 2008.

Much of this has to do with the dominance of family businesses.

"There is a huge demand for targets but there are problems of transparency and pricing. That's why you do not see a lot of closings," said Murat Ozgen, head of the private equity arm of Turkey's largest private bank, Is Bank.

Deal inactivity elsewhere could focus greater attention on Turkey, and bring more deals to light, however, with the Arab Spring forcing investors to put private equity commitments in neighboring countries on ice.

"Egypt, which was the driving market for private equity in the region, is still on hold and I think it will remain on hold for at least until the middle of this year. All of this has converged attention on Turkey," said Stephen Mezias, professor of entrepreneurship at graduate business school INSEAD.

The sale of hospitals group Acibadem by Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital attracted pan-European and global buyout groups last year, as did retailer YKM and pharmaceutical group Bilim Ilac.

More sales are in the pipeline, or seen as likely this year, including Sabah newspaper and ATV television from Turkish group Calik and Hospitals group Medical Park, part-owned by Carlyle.

"We see consumer-facing businesses in Turkey that are internationalizing. We also see businesses with real operational improvement potential," said Jason McGibbon, a partner with Bridgepoint Capital who is based in Istanbul.

FAMILY BONDS WEAKEN

As family-owned businesses move into second- and third-generation ownership, the opportunity for private equity investment grows as those companies seek to expand or divisions between family members grow.

Carlyle Group, Advent International, Bridgepoint and Mid Europa are among the firms to have opened offices in Turkey.

"You have to be local in Turkey to execute," said Ahmet Faralyali, a former KKR & Co LP principal and founding partner of Mediterra Private Equity, which managers a 100 million euro buyout fund focused on Turkish deals.

The growth of the market and its potential is not lost on the pension funds and fund of funds groups that invest in private equity houses either.

And Turkey's maturing home grown private equity firms are benefitting from that exposure.

Some are raising funds for the first time, others like Actera and Turkven are coming back to investors for a second and third time and looking to raise more significant pools of capital - $1 billion and 500 million euros respectively.

"It's an emerging market and many deals will be more of interest to local funds than the pan-European groups," said Billy Gilmore, head of private equity at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership. "We have taken the view that it is a market that should be able to deliver decent risk adjusted returns and we have made our first foray in there."

Given the absence of large buyout opportunities, Turkey remains the playground of local private equity outfits and international players with a competitive local presence, so new entrants will need to be able to invest in a strong footprint.

"When it comes to funds covering Turkey through their London or New York offices, they have a problem," said Carlyle's Deldag, "because whenever they go to their investment committee with an opportunity in Turkey they have to go through a painful process to convince that the currency risk is something they can take and the political risk is not there anymore".