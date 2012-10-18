版本:
中国
2012年 10月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-SUPERVALU jumps in premarket after Q2 results

NEW YORK Oct 18 SUPERVALU Inc : * Jumps 10.3 percent to $2.25 in premarket after Q2 results

