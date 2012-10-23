版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-SUPERVALU down 10 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Oct 23 SUPERVALU Inc : * Shares down 10 percent in premarket trading

