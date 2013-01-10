版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 10日 星期四 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-SUPERVALU shares up 17 percent premarket

NEW YORK Jan 10 SUPERVALU Inc : * Shares up 17 percent in premarket trading

