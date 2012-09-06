版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 01:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Supervalu's rating, outlook are unaffected by closure announcement

Sept 6 SUPERVALU Inc : * Moody's says supervalu's b3 cfr and negative outlook are unaffected by store

closure announcement

