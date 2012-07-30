Supervalu chairman becomes CEO

July 30 Supervalu Inc said on Monday that its chairman has been named president and chief executive of the supermarket chain operator.

Wayne Sales, 62, will continue to serve as chairman of Supervalu's board. He replaces Craig Herkert As CEO.

Supervalu, third-largest U.S. supermarket chain, earlier in July reported declining quarterly sales and earnings and said it was exploring options that included a sale of all or part of the company.