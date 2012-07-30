Supervalu chairman becomes CEO

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 Supervalu Inc said on Monday that its chairman has been named president and chief executive of the supermarket chain operator.
Wayne Sales, 62, will continue to serve as chairman of Supervalu's board. He replaces Craig Herkert As CEO.
Supervalu, third-largest U.S. supermarket chain, earlier in July reported declining quarterly sales and earnings and said it was exploring options that included a sale of all or part of the company.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017