Supervalu says malware on network affects four stores

Sept 29 Supermarket chain Supervalu Inc said it found malware on a part of its network that may have affected payment cards used at four of its Cub Foods franchised stores.

The company said an intruder had installed different malware on some parts of its computer network in late August or early September at some of its retail, food and associated stand-alone liquor stores.

The retailer said this security breach was separate from the one it reported on Aug. 14.

Supervalu's shares were down about 1.5 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)
