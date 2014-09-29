Supervalu says malware on network affects four stores

Sept 29 Supermarket chain Supervalu Inc
said it found malware on a part of its network that may have
affected payment cards used at four of its Cub Foods franchised
stores.
The company said an intruder had installed different malware
on some parts of its computer network in late August or early
September at some of its retail, food and associated stand-alone
liquor stores.
The retailer said this security breach was separate from the
one it reported on Aug. 14.
Supervalu's shares were down about 1.5 percent in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)