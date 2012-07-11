Supervalu CEO: Bankruptcy not part of strategic review

July 11 Supermarket operator Supervalu Inc
is not considering a bankruptcy filing as part of a
strategic review of its business, Chief Executive Craig Herkert
said on Wednesday.
"That is not a part of our strategic review," Herkert said
on a conference call with analysts.
Herkert said that the grocery chain, which has a large debt
load and is losing share to rivals, is still profitable and
paying down debt.
Supervalu on Wednesday also reported disappointing quarterly
profit, further expense cuts and that it would begin reviewing
strategic alternatives.