WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
(Corrects stock activity in third paragraph)
July 11 Grocery store operator Supervalu Inc suspended its dividend in order to help fund aggressive price cuts to try to win back market share and also said it is reviewing strategic alternatives.
The company, which has been pressured as consumers seek out lower prices at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, also on Wednesday said that profit fell 45 percent in the quarter ended June 16.
Supervalu shares fell 24.3 percent to $ 4 in extended trading Wednesday afternoon.
The third-largest U.S. grocery chain operator has been laying off workers, closing stores and selling assets as it tries to lower debt taken on in the $12.4 billion acquisition of more than 1,100 Albertsons stores in 2006.
Supervalu, which has been losing market share, has vowed to get its everyday pricing as low as bigger players Kroger Co and Safeway Inc amid fierce competition and rising food costs.
But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Craig Heckert said the company needed to move more aggressively to cut prices.
Supervalu said profit in the quarter was $41 million, or 19 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 35 cents a year ago. Analysts on average forecast 38 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in chicago. Additional rpeorting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles.; Editing by Gary Hill, Bernard Orr)
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Overseas acquisitions by Chinese buyers are cooling after two record years as Beijing reins in capital outflows, but deals into China are on the rise, and new rules will make it easier for foreign buyers to tap China's giant consumer potential.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft could turn its focus to another target.