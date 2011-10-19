CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Supervalu beats estimates, shares rise

(Corrects last paragraph to show per-share earnings beat
analysts' average estimate of, not by, 21 cents)
* Q2 EPS $0.28 vs Wall Street view $0.21
* Shares up 4 percent
Oct 19 Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) posted
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by
administrative cost cuts.
Shares of the third-largest U.S. grocery chin rose 4
percent in premarket trading.
Supervalu, which owns the Jewel-Osco, Albertsons and
Save-A-Lot, reported net income of $60 million, or 28 cents per
share, for the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 10. A year
earlier, it posted a loss of $1.47 billion, or $6.94 per share,
including non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment
charges.
The company's per-share earnings beat the analysts' average
estimate of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Jessica Wohl
in Chicago, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)