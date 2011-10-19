UPDATE 4-Supervalu rings up profit, narrows view

* Q2 EPS 28 cents vs Wall Street view 21 cents
* Sees FY EPS $1.20-$1.30 vs prior view $1.20-$1.40
* Significantly cuts plans for new Save-A-Lot stores
* Shares down 5.1 percent
Oct 19 Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) said it would
build fewer Save-A-Lot discount stores than planned because
licensees were having difficulty obtaining loans in a weak
economy that also prompted the company to temper its full-year
earnings and sales forecasts.
Shares of Supervalu, which owns the Jewel-Osco, Albertsons
and Save-A-Lot chains, fell 5.1 percent to $7.75.
"Today's macro environment is proving more challenging than
we originally anticipated and it is impacting the ability of
(Save-A-Lot) licensees to obtain financing for new stores,"
Chief Executive Craig Herkert said on a conference call.
Supervalu subsequently cut its forecast for Save-A-Lot
store openings this year to 80 to 90 from 160, he said.
The third-largest U.S. grocery-store chain on Wednesday
pulled back the high end of its full-year earnings forecast to
$1.30 a share from $1.40, while keeping the low end at $1.20.
Still, the new outlook calls for earnings that could be well
above the analysts' average estimate of $1.22, compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Given that the Street was at the low end of the range
already I think it was the prudent thing to do," said Deutsche
Bank analyst Chuck Grom, who has a "buy" rating on the shares.
Supervalu now expects its closely watched identical-store
sales, excluding fuel, to fall 2 percent to 2.5 percent this
year. It previously called for a decline of 1.5 percent to 2.5
percent.
Minneapolis-based Supervalu reported net income of $60
million, or 28 cents per share, for the second quarter that
ended on Sept. 10, compared with a year-earlier loss of $1.47
billion, or $6.94 per share, that included noncash goodwill and
intangible asset impairment charges.
Earnings in the latest quarter beat analysts' average
estimate of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company has laid off workers, closed stores and sold
assets in a continuing effort to lower debt from its $12.4
billion acquisition of more than 1,100 Albertsons stores in
2006.
Second-quarter net sales were $8.43 billion, coming in just
above the analysts' average forecast of $8.36 billion.
"In a game of relative expectations I thought the results
show both stabilization and improvement in the company's
business trends," Grom said.
Supervalu has vowed to get its everyday pricing as low as
bigger players Kroger and Safeway amid fierce competition and
rising food costs. Major supermarket chains are struggling with
falling sales volumes as all but the top-earning shoppers
remain very cautious about spending.
The company, which has been losing market share, said
identical-store sales fell 1.8 percent in the latest quarter.
A key performance measure, Supervalu's identical-store
sales show results from supermarkets operating for four full
quarters, including store expansions and excluding fuel sales.
The identical-store sales decline was not as steep as
expected, Grom said.
Executives said food inflation helped raise overall sales,
but that traffic trends improved and that consumers bought more
items per trip.
Herkert said on a conference call that Supervalu's "more
disciplined approach to managing promotions lead to a decline
in the percent of items sold on promotion" -- which should help
the company protect profits.
Identical-supermarket sales at larger rival Kroger Co
(KR.N) rose 5.3 percent in the latest quarter, excluding fuel,
because of higher food prices. [ID:nN1E7880C2]
Last week, Safeway Inc SWY.N reported a 1.5 percent rise
in identical-store sales, excluding fuel. [ID:nN1E79C0B1]
