Supervalu to sell 5 chains to Cerberus-led group, posts profit

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 10 Supervalu Inc, the No. 3 U.S. grocery store operator, said on Thursday it plans to sell five retail grocery chains to an investor group led by Cerberus Capital Management LP.
Supervalu also said it posted a quarterly profit.
It agreed to sell Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and Star Market stores and the related Osco and Sav-on in-store pharmacies as part of the deal.
It also reported a profit of $16 million, or 8 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on Dec. 1, compared with a year-earlier loss of $750 million, or $3.54 per share.
Excluding an after-tax gain related to a cash settlement from credit card companies and after-tax charges primarily related to store closures, it earned $5 million, or 3 cents per share.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.