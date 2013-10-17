Supervalu posts profit as operating costs fall

Oct 17 Supermarket operator Supervalu Inc reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, as operating costs fell.

Net income was $40 million, or 15 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 7, compared with a loss of $111 million, or 52 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Sales rose 0.2 percent to $3.95 billion.

Selling and administrative expenses fell 14 percent to $465 million.