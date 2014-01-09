Slimmed-down Supervalu's profit nearly doubles

Jan 9 Supervalu Inc's quarterly profit
nearly doubled as it continued to benefit from cost savings
after selling hundreds of underperforming grocery stores last
year.
Shares in Minnesota-based Supervalu, which have more than
doubled in value since the company announced the sale of 900
stores including its Albertsons chain about a year ago, were up
1 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.
Net income rose to $31 million, or 12 cents per share, in
the third quarter ended Nov. 30, from $16 million, or 8 cents
per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell marginally to $4.01 billion.