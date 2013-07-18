UPDATE 1-Supervalu profit beats as cost-cutting bears fruit

* First-qtr adjusted earnings $0.14/shr vs est $0.06/shr

* Sales fall 1.5 pct to $5.16 bln

* Shares rise 7 pct

July 18 Supervalu Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as the fast-shrinking supermarket operator cut costs, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.

The company, which recently sold nearly 900 supermarkets in a $3.3 billion deal, has been trying to slim down its business after losing customers to larger rivals Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Supervalu sold its Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and Star Market stores, along with Osco and Sav-on in-store pharmacies, in March to an investor group led by Cerberus Capital Management LP.

Supervalu's net loss from continuing operations rose to $105 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 15, from $18 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, excluding items the company earned 14 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6 cents per share on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said its gross margin improved to 13.8 percent from 13.5 percent, helped by lower infrastructure costs.

Sales fell 1.5 percent to $5.16 billion, slightly below the average market estimate of $5.17 billion, due to a drop in same-store sales.

Supervalu shares were trading at $7.24 before the bell after closing at $6.77 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.