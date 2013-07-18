UPDATE 1-Supervalu profit beats as cost-cutting bears fruit

* First-qtr adjusted earnings $0.14/shr vs est $0.06/shr
* Sales fall 1.5 pct to $5.16 bln
* Shares rise 7 pct
July 18 Supervalu Inc reported a
better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as the
fast-shrinking supermarket operator cut costs, sending its
shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.
The company, which recently sold nearly 900 supermarkets in
a $3.3 billion deal, has been trying to slim down its business
after losing customers to larger rivals Kroger Co and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Supervalu sold its Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and
Star Market stores, along with Osco and Sav-on in-store
pharmacies, in March to an investor group led by Cerberus
Capital Management LP.
Supervalu's net loss from continuing operations rose to $105
million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June
15, from $18 million, or 8 cents per share, a year
earlier.
However, excluding items the company earned 14 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6 cents per
share on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its gross margin improved to 13.8 percent
from 13.5 percent, helped by lower infrastructure costs.
Sales fell 1.5 percent to $5.16 billion, slightly below the
average market estimate of $5.17 billion, due to a drop in
same-store sales.
Supervalu shares were trading at $7.24 before the bell after
closing at $6.77 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.