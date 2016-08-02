Supervalu says evaluating sale of Save-A-Lot

Aug 2 Supervalu Inc said On Tuesday it
is evaluating a sale of its Save-A-Lot business, among other
efforts to separate the discount grocery chain from the company.
Shares of Supervalu rose 4.6 percent to $4.56 in light after
market trading on Tuesday.
Supervalu announced its intention to separate Save-A-Lot in
January as bigger rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
have been increasing their focus on selling groceries.
"Supervalu is... prepared to consider other alternatives to
improve stockholder value, and in this regard is also evaluating
a possible sale of Save-A-Lot," the company said in a statement
late on Tuesday.
Some of the world's largest buyout firms are preparing
offers for the Save-A-Lot business, making an outright sale of
the U.S. discount grocery chain more likely than a spin-off,
Reuters reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)