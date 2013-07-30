WRAPUP 1-U.S. deepens scrutiny of banks' roles in commodities

By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, July 30 Wall Street banks face the
prospect of increased scrutiny of their commodity businesses as
U.S. regulators and lawmakers on Tuesday pressed for a closer
look at their roles in owning warehouses and in trading
everything from oil to metals
Under pressure from a handful of lawmakers to explain why
banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs
have been allowed to own warehouses and trade physical
commodities, regulators have scrambled this month to demonstrate
that they are tackling the issue.
On Tuesday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairwoman
Mary Jo White said for the first time that the SEC was looking
into the question of insider trading, a concept that has never
been formally applied to the broad commodity markets.
Meanwhile a leading lawmaker called on the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) to explain what kind of oversight it
had of metals warehouses within the London Metals Exchange (LME)
network, many now owned by big banks and traders. Metals users
testified before a Senate panel last week that the owners are
driving up costs by moving slowly to deliver the metal.
The scrutiny of banks' commodity desks, which has been
apparent since last year, abruptly intensified this month,
raising the possibility that banks may have to spin off or shut
down their multibillion-dollar operations.
JPMorgan moved first last week, saying it would quit
physical trading. Earlier on Tuesday it also paid $410 million
to settle a long-running dispute with U.S. power regulators over
alleged market manipulation, a penalty likely to increase calls
for better oversight.
Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat and banking critic,
at a senate hearing asked top regulators including White whether
banks should be allowed to own oil tankers and metal warehouses
while at the same time trading in related commodities.
"It's a subject matter that once it came to my attention,
and that's fairly recently, I've actually asked the staff to
examine that question, or a series of questions," White told the
U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
She also said that "a range of possible disclosures ...
could be involved," but gave no further details.
The European Union has just agreed to overhaul its market
abuse law to include stricter rules on commodity trading and
tougher sanctions generally for insider dealing, and bring
offences like rigging of market benchmarks like Libor within the
scope of the EU law for the first time. The revised law is
expected to take effect by November.
A spokesman for the SEC later said that White had asked
staff to provide her with a briefing on the subjects raised,
because of the recent attention on the issue.
SUDDEN PRESSURE
The pressure on banks has ratcheted up in the past few
weeks, particularly after the Federal Reserve shocked the
industry by saying it was "reviewing" a landmark 2003 decision
that first allowed banks to trade in physical markets.
But some degree of inquiry has been underway since the end
of last year, when the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations first began questioning some large banks about
their commodity businesses, according to two sources. The
inquiry was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Sen. Carl Levin, who heads the committee, declined to
comment on or confirm the initial inquiry, but said he too had
"real concerns" about the involvement of banks in this area.
"There's great potential there for conflicts and I think
there's great potential there for speculation, which banks
should not be engaged in," Levin told reporters.
The stakes went up last week, when big aluminum buyers
represented by MillerCoors - America's second-largest brewer -
told senators that banks' control of metals warehouses drove up
the brewers' costs by as much as $3 billion last year.
A few days later, JP Morgan said it was exiting physical
commodities trading, as the profits were too slight for the
risks and costs of dealing with regulators in a slew of
different countries.
It was a sharp and unexpected reversal for a bank that has
pushed aggressively into the sector since 2008, when it first
inherited a host of power trading assets through its acquisition
of Bear Stearns during the financial crisis.
Such moves reflect a wider and growing unease of combining
banking and commodities trading, with both the Department of
Justice and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission having
launched probes into metal warehousing.
CFTC TOO
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who heads the Senate Agriculture
Committee, also weighed in on the issue in a letter to Gary
Gensler, who heads the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the
derivatives regulator Stabenow's committee oversees.
"I am writing to encourage you to further review this issue
and clarify the role and responsibility of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission," Stabenow said.
One question Stabenow said she wanted answered is what
jurisdiction the CFTC has in overseeing the London Metals
Exchange, the operator that oversees most the metals warehouses
owned by the largest banks.
Gensler, also testifying in the Tuesday hearing, stressed
that his agency, while not directly overseeing physical
commodity markets, had a clear authority to police derivatives
for fraud, manipulation, and other abuses.
The rules for insider trading in commodity markets are far
lighter than in securities markets, and have traditionally been
much less of a concern because of the fragmented nature of
trading, market participants said.
Rich Feltes, an analyst at futures broker RJ O'Brien, said
the authors of the 2010 Dodd-Frank overhaul of Wall Street -
designed to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis - refrained
from tightening the rules for that reason.
"Any rule was significantly scaled back because commodity
information is so diverse and so broad based... it was just seen
as unworkable," Feltes said.