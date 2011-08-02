Demand may strain auto suppliers - Chrysler exec

* Chrysler exec says suppliers may struggle to meet demand

* Japanese automakers ramping up to recover lost time

* Chrysler has asked suppliers to confirm Q3, Q4 orders

By Deepa Seetharaman

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 2 Auto parts suppliers may struggle to meet demand in the second half of the year as Japanese automakers find their footing and increase production, Chrysler's head of purchasing said on Tuesday.

In March, an earthquake in northern Japan damaged assembly plants, leading to reduced output and global parts shortages.

Now, Toyota Motor Co (7203.T), Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) are gunning to make up for lost time.

"I anticipate that Toyota, Honda and Nissan are ramping up their volume for the fourth quarter," Chrysler Group LLC's Dan Knott said on the sidelines of an industry conference. "Suppliers are going to be challenged to deliver that capacity."

Over the last few months, Chrysler has asked suppliers to confirm parts orders for the third and fourth quarter to ensure the automaker can meet its production and sales targets.

Some suppliers are straining to meet the anticipated rise in demand from automakers, Knott said. In those instances, suppliers have added more shifts or provided more overtime, or Chrysler has shifted some production to other suppliers.

The expected surge in demand will exacerbate an already tough situation for parts suppliers who have greatly reduced their capacity since the financial crisis.

WORLD CLASS MANUFACTURING

These pressures can be relieved if suppliers use a more efficient way to build parts, Knott said. Five of Chrysler's suppliers are now in a pilot program to incorporate the so-called world class manufacturing process in their plants.

This system was brought to Chrysler by Fiat SpA FIA.MI to boost efficiency and quality. Fiat took a stake in Chrysler after the U.S. automaker's bankruptcy restructuring in 2009 and now is its majority owner.

About 200 of Fiat's suppliers now use this system, Knott said. In about three years, Chrysler expects 200 to 300 suppliers to be on a similar program, he said.

Asking suppliers to adopt the manufacturing system will also help Chrysler offset rising raw material costs over the long run.

"If I just keep paying without having a plan to reduce costs, I mean at the end of the day we're going to get squeezed even more, margins are going to go down," Knott said.

"We know that formula," he said. "We've lived that formula."

Poor vehicle sales, high costs and an economic downturn brought Chrysler to the brink of collapse in 2009 before a federal bailout and partnership with Fiat.

In the past two years, Chrysler has recovered more quickly than expected. It has repaid $7.6 billion in government loans from the United States and Canada. Fiat purchased both governments' remaining equity stakes in Chrysler last month.

Now it is trying to rehabilitate its image with consumers.

Chrysler is developing a platform to build cars that can compete with the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. The company must also boost fuel economy across its fleet.

Fuel efficiency is especially important after the Obama administration unveiled new rules last week that require automakers to reach a corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standard of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.

The target has led Chrysler to accelerate its timeline to introduce technologies in its vehicles that can help improve fuel economy, Knott said. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by John Wallace)