2012年 12月 8日

BRIEF-U.S. supreme Court accepts pay-for-delay drug case

Dec 7 * U.S. supreme court agrees to hear ftc appeal in "pay-for-delay" drug case * Supreme court to decde whether brand-name drug companies may pay money to

generic rivals to keep their products off the market * Supreme court accepts federal trade commision appeal in case involving

agreement between solvay, now owned by Abbott Laboratories and Watson

Pharmaceuticals Inc

