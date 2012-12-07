版本:
中国
2012年 12月 8日

BRIEF-U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Oxford Health arbitration case

Dec 7 * U.S. supreme court agrees to hear Oxford health plans appeal in arbitration

case * Court to consider whether doctors could collectively argue payment dispute

even though underlying agreement does not mention class actions

