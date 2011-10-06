FACTBOX-Impact of a Supreme Court ruling on the health law

Oct 6 President Barack Obama's sweeping
overhaul of the nation's healthcare system will top the agenda
in the new U.S. Supreme Court term that opened on Monday.
[ID:nS1E78S1LY]
Legal challenges to the healthcare reform law have focused
on whether Congress exceeded its powers by requiring Americans
to buy insurance or face a penalty.
Here is what the law means for various players in the
health world:
U.S. POLITICS
The court is likely to issue a ruling on the law by the end
of June, in the midst of the presidential campaign in which
Obama seeks another four-year term. A ruling striking down the
law would be a huge blow for Obama months before the election,
giving a boost to his Republican opponent.
A ruling upholding the law would represent a vindication
for Obama, but might make healthcare an even bigger rallying
cry for the Republican presidential candidates, all of whom
oppose it as a costly and unnecessary government expansion.
If the court declines to rule on the law's
constitutionality, Republicans may still continue their
strategy of chipping away at individual provisions in the law
piece-by-piece.
HEALTH INSURERS
The requirement that all Americans buy insurance, called
the individual mandate, provides the industry with a large and
steady pool of customers. If the mandate is repealed, but
companies such as Cigna (CI.N) or Wellpoint WLP.N are still
forced to cover all Americans, including those with
pre-existing health conditions, insurance premiums would likely
rise.
CONSUMERS
White House officials argue it is only by requiring healthy
people to purchase insurance that they can help pay for
reforms, including a provision that individuals with
pre-existing medical conditions cannot be refused coverage.
Some consumer groups argue a repeal of the individual
mandate would lead to higher insurance premiums for Americans
as a whole, as those without coverage would continue to use the
emergency room as their only healthcare, shifting costs onto
the insured.
Higher premiums could also reduce the number of those
choosing to purchase insurance, undoing the law's promise to
extend health insurance to the more than 30 million Americans
currently without it.
SMALL BUSINESS
Small businesses are eligible for tax credits to help
provide insurance benefits to their workers. They can also have
more choice in insurance coverage, since state exchanges must
have at least two multi-state health plans.
However, businesses with more than 50 employees that do not
offer health insurance by 2014, when universal coverage is set
to kick in, will have to pay a fee per employee.
Small firms argue the law does not address underlying high
insurance costs and instead forces new requirements and taxes
on companies, raising the cost of doing business.
BIG COMPANIES
The healthcare law includes fines for larger businesses
where some employees seek subsidized coverage on state
insurance exchanges that are to be up and running by 2014. It
also penalizes companies that fail to provide minimum health
coverage levels that will be determined by the law's essential
benefits rule.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, corporate America's biggest
lobbying group, supports the repeal of the healthcare law,
which it blames for burdensome regulation and additional
penalties and taxes.
THE STATES
States are charged with carrying out the bulk of the
reforms in the healthcare law and many of those suing are still
setting up state-run exchanges for health insurance and other
elements. They hope to exert enough control to limit the reach
of the law and also have access to federal funding if the
Supreme Court rules the law is valid.
Along with worrying whether the law usurps their rights,
states are concerned they cannot afford to carry out all of the
changes it requires as they are tightening their fiscal belts.
DRUGMAKERS
Those in the industry have generally been on board with the
new legislation, which will give them millions more patients
who need drugs, hospitals and doctors. Most industry
representatives are also wary of further legal uncertainty over
the law that complicates planning.
The pharmaceutical industry -- including Pfizer Inc
(PFE.N), Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) and other drugmakers -- have to
pay more than $2 billion a year in taxes starting from next
year to help pay for the healthcare overhaul. They have also
committed to offering certain drug rebates and discounts,
expecting to balance those out with a boost from newly insured
people. The repeal of the individual mandate would skew that
math.
Rather than working to repeal the whole thing, drugmakers
and others in the health industry are contesting specific
provisions in the law, including a Medicare advisory board
aimed at cost-cutting and another body that will closely
compare the effectiveness of medications as well as other
treatments.
MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANIES
Similar to the drugmakers, medical device companies also
face higher taxes starting in 2013 to help pay for the law.
Companies such as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) and Medtronic
Inc (MDT.N) are vigorously working to repeal the 2.3 percent
sales tax.
PROVIDERS
The healthcare law is expected to give hospitals a flood of
revenue from newly insured patients. It also cuts the cost of
emergency care for uninsured patients, which hospitals are
legally bound to provide. Hospitals are banking on that
offsetting the payment cuts they have already started taking
under the law. Obama's legislation increases payments to
physicians, although hospitals get lower payments from Medicare
and Medicaid.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington, additional
reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington; editing by Bernard
Orr)