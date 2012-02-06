UPDATE 1-Consolidated Communications to buy SureWest for $341 mln

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To pay $23/shr in cash and stock
* Deal offers 47.5 pct premium
* Deal to add to Consolidated's digital TV, broadband offerings
Feb 6 Rural telephone services provider Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc said it will buy SureWest Communications for about $341 million in cash and stock, to expand its digital TV and broadband services.
Consolidated will pay $23 per share, a premium of 47.5 percent to SureWest's Friday close of $15.59 on the Nasdaq, and will incur $20 million to $25 million in related merger costs.
The companies said 50 percent of the SureWest shares will be exchanged for cash and the rest for stock.
The transaction will add to Consolidated's free cash flow in the first year after the transaction closes, excluding integration costs, it said.
Consolidate received $350 million in financing from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc to pay for the cash portion of the deal and to refinance SureWest's debt.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.