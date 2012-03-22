Surge Energy FFO rises on higher production

BRIEF-Mercury General announces public offering of some senior notes
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
March 22 Oil and gas company Surge Energy Inc posted much higher quarterly funds from operations (FFO), helped in part by higher production and increased drilling activity at its Alberta operations.
For the October-December quarter, the company posted FFO of C$22.1 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, up from C$977,000, or 2 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Total revenue rose 131 percent to C$42.8 million.
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
* Nacco Industries Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results