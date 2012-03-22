版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 18:22 BJT

Surge Energy FFO rises on higher production

March 22 Oil and gas company Surge Energy Inc posted much higher quarterly funds from operations (FFO), helped in part by higher production and increased drilling activity at its Alberta operations.

For the October-December quarter, the company posted FFO of C$22.1 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, up from C$977,000, or 2 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose 131 percent to C$42.8 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐