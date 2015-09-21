Surgery Partners IPO priced at $23-$26/shr

Sept 21 Surgical center manager Surgery Partners Inc said its initial public offering was priced at $23-$26, valuing the company at about $1.25 billion at the higher end of the range.

The company is selling 14.3 mln common shares in the IPO and expects to raise up to $371.8 million. (reut.rs/1Fp7tjU)

Reuters reported in March that Surgery Partners was preparing for a summer IPO. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)