UPDATE 1-Surgery Partners valued at up to $1.25 bln in IPO

Sept 21 Surgical center manager Surgery Partners Inc's initial public offering was priced at $23-$26 per share, valuing the company at up to $1.25 billion.

The company is selling 14.3 million common shares in the IPO and expects to raise 324.9 million at the mid-point of the range, according to its regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1MuvDdI)

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company, owned by H.I.G Capital LLC, operates 94 ambulatory surgery centers and five hospitals in 28 states. Patients can receive services including anesthesia, diagnostics and radiation oncology at these centers.

Reuters reported in March that Surgery Partners was preparing for a summer IPO.

Surgery Partners' competitors include Surgical Care Affiliates Inc, AmSurg Corp and United Surgical Partners International, which recently struck a merger deal with Tenet Healthcare Corp.

H.I.G. Capital, which currently owns more than 80 percent stake in the company, bought Surgery Partners in 2010 for an undisclosed amount. It later bought surgery center operator NovaMed for $214 million and merged the businesses.

Last November, Surgery Partners acquired Symbion Holdings Corp, owned by Crestview Partners, for $792 million.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are among those underwriting the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SGRY". (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)