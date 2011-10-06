Madoff's trading legacy meets its maker

* Attempt to revive Madoff's trading business fails
* Surge Trading tells clients it couldn't raise money
* Firm served as market-maker for other brokerages
* Madoff had legitimate market-making business
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Oct 6 The last vestige of Bernard
Madoff's trading empire has disappeared from Wall Street.
Surge Trading, which agreed in June 2009 to pay as much as
$25.5 million for the convicted swindler's trading operations,
has closed its doors because of insufficient capital.
The company, which was backed by venture capitalists and
veterans of discount brokerage firms such as Fidelity
Investments and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O), hoped to
prosper by executing stock trades for brokerage firms that
service small investors.
Madoff made his name and initial fortune on Wall Street
legitimately through Bernard Madoff Investment Securities, a
"third-market" trading business. It bought and sold stocks for
brokerage firms that preferred to send some orders to
independent market-makers rather than to brokers on the New
York Stock Exchange or other conventional venues.
To encourage orders, firms such as Madoff's often rebated a
portion of their execution fees to brokers with large bases of
relatively unsophisticated retail clients. His mastery of
market structure and of techniques such as payment-for-order
flow that he claimed increased price competition earned him
respect from regulators and competitors.
Few in the equities trading world were aware of his side
business as an investment manager, the notorious decades-long
Ponzi scheme that cost investors some $13 billion, according
to U.S. prosecutors, and led to Madoff's 150-year prison term.
SEASONED EMPLOYEES
Frank Petrilli, a former chief executive of TD Waterhouse,
considered the trading business sufficiently removed from the
scam to justify reviving it.
"I am proud to be working with this team of seasoned,
dedicated and client-focused specialists," Petrilli said in
June 2009 when he announced he would be CEO of the former
Madoff operation and its dozens of traders. "Together we will
build a performance-focused organization."
By March 2010, Surge was trying to modify its purchase
agreement, which included a $1 million cash payment and up to
$23.5 million in contingent payments by the end of 2013. In
March Surge told the federal bankruptcy court overseeing the
liquidation of Madoff's assets that its auditors refused to
certify its books because the contingent payments could leave
it short of required capital.
In an August 25, 2011, letter sent to clients and obtained
by Reuters, Surge indicated that its attempt to raise capital
from strategic partners fizzled.
"With regret, we must inform you of the Surge Trading board
of directors' decision to begin the voluntary wind-down of our
firm," the letter said, adding that Surge would stop accepting
new orders as of Sept. 1. The home page of the company's
website now says it "is not currently engaged in trading
operations."
The letter asserted that Surge's net regulatory capital and
money on hand were sufficient to support its business in the
short-term but that its quest for growth and investment capital
had failed.
"While there has been expressed interest in doing a deal,
recent market volatility and low interest rate environments
have not been especially helpful in getting a deal done," the
letter said.
In a little more than two years of operation, Surge did
business with more than 50 firms that regularly sent in orders,
the letter said, and it assured clients it would have no
problem clearing and settling their outstanding trades.
Joseph Marinaro, Surge's chief of business development and
strategy, referred calls for comment to a spokeswoman, who said
she no longer represents the company. Calls to Petrilli and
other executives were not returned.
