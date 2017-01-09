UPDATE 2-UnitedHealth to buy Surgical Care Affiliates in $2.3 bln deal

(Adds details, analysts comments)
Jan 9 UnitedHealth Group Inc's said it
would buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc for about $2.30
billion, adding heft to its business that provides services
including primary and urgent care in ambulances.
The deal is part of UnitedHealth's strategy of operating
across the entire spectrum of health services, spanning health
systems, physicians and health plans.
Surgical Care and its affiliates operate 205 surgical
facilities in more than 30 states, including ambulatory surgery
centers.
The business will be combined with UnitedHealth's Optum
group, which manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data
analytics services.
The offer of $57 per share represents a premium of 17
percent to Surgical Care's Friday's close. Surgical Care's
shares were trading at $56.67 on Monday.
Leerink Partners analysts said they had anticipated that
UnitedHealth was looking for an ambulatory surgery asset to
complement its end-to-end primary care driven ambulatory care
delivery platform.
Affiliates of TPG Capital, which own about 30 percent of
Surgical Care, have agreed to tender their shares as part of the
offer.
The deal will be funded by between 51 percent and 80 percent
with UnitedHealth stock, and the remainder with cash.
Evercore ISI analysts said combination should allow Optum to
better integrate post-surgery follow-up care into bundled
payments, which tie reimbursements to quality and spending
targets for a procedure and the recovery period.
The transaction is expected to be neutral to UnitedHealth's
forecast for 2017 adjusted net earnings and modestly add to its
2018 earnings.
