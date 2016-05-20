TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards Glencore with up to 2.65 mln T of diesel from Primorsk- trade

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
MOSCOW May 20 Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold to Gelncore up to 2.65 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) via export tender for loading in July-December 2016 from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said on Friday.
According to industry sources, the ULSD originating from the Kirishi refinery was sold at a discount of around $10 per tonne to Surgut's pricing formula, but it couldn't be directly confirmed, as buyers and sellers do not comment on their deals as a rule. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Gleb Gorodyankin)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: