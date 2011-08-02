UPDATE 1-Strike hits Iamgold flagship mine in Suriname

* Iamgold expects stoppage to be short-lived

* Suriname mine is one of Iamgold's biggest

* Union protesting new work schedule (Adds company comment, details)

PARAMARIBO, Aug 2 Canadian miner Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO)(IAG.N) has stopped production at its Suriname mine in South America, one of its largest, after workers walked off the job, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Workers at the Rosebel mine, which last year produced 395,000 ounces of gold, began a strike at midnight on Monday, union leader Freddy Brug told Reuters.

Iamgold spokesman Bob Tait said the company is in talks with the union and expects to quickly resolve a dispute over work schedules.

"We are not producing at the moment, but with the ongoing discussions we are quite hopeful that this is short-lived and not material," Tait told Reuters.

Miners are opposed to management's proposed changes to their work schedules, including the introduction of a 16-hour shift, said Brug.

It was not immediately clear what proportion of the workers were on strike.

Rosebel, situated in northeastern Suriname about 85 km (53 miles) south of the capital Paramaribo, is one of Iamgold's flagship operations. It is expected to account for between 360,000 ounces and 380,000 ounces, or close to 40 percent of the company's gold production in 2011.

In June, Iamgold said second-quarter gold output from its two largest mines Rosebel and Essakane in Burkina Faso had been hurt by some operational hurdles, but the company at the time reiterated that it was on track to meet its 2011 production forecast.

The company has forecast gold output of between 950,000 ounces and 1.05 million ounces this year. (Additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) (Reporting by Ank Kuipers; Writing by Louise Egan)