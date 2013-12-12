Spain's CEPSA takes 25 pct share in Suriname offshore block

PARAMARIBO Dec 12 Suriname's state oil company
Staatsolie said on Thursday the local subsidiary of Spanish
energy firm CEPSA has acquired a 25 percent share in an offshore
oil block where Staatsolie is partnered with Apache Corp
of the United States.
Staatsolie and Apache signed a production-sharing contract
in October that envisages the U.S. firm investing $230 million
in exploring Block 53, which lies 130 kms (80 miles) northwest
of the capital, Paramaribo.
Staatsolie said CEPSA was committed to that deal and would
take part in the exploration phase, which runs until April 2016.
"All expenses are being carried by the foreign partners ...
Staatsolie has the option to participate for 20 percent by
direct investments in the development phase," Staatsolie said in
a brief statement.
Global energy companies are increasingly interested in the
potential of South America's northeastern shoulder. A 2011
discovery off the coast of French Guiana has been described as a
"game changer" for the region's oil prospects.
Earlier this year, Chevron announced a deal with oil
and gas company Kosmos Energy that gave it a 50 percent
working interest in two blocks off Suriname's coast.