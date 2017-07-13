FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Suriname signs offshore oil deals with ﻿Exxon, Hess and Statoil
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 晚上8点56分 / 1 天前

Suriname signs offshore oil deals with ﻿Exxon, Hess and Statoil

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARAMARIBO, July 13 (Reuters) - Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie said on Thursday it signed production sharing contracts involving Exxon Mobil Corp, Hess Corp and Statoil ASA for two blocks off the coast of the South American nation.

The thirty-year exploration and production agreements involve the areas known as Block 59, to be developed by a consortium consisting of Exxon and Hess, and Block 60, to be developed by Statoil.

The area off the shoulder of South America has generated interest from oil companies after Hess and Exxon discovered crude off the coast of nearby Guyana.

Hess and Statoil already own stakes in Suriname oil projects.

Staatsolie will be able to take up to a 10 percent stake during the development and production phases.

Staatsolie has said that 2016 was one of the most difficult years in its 36-year history due to low oil prices, though the company managed to reach a gross profit of $13 million. (Reporting Ank Kuipers; Editing by Chris Reese)

