版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 00:58 BJT

Germany's RWE buys 40 percent stake in Suriname oil block

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, June 12 Suriname's state oil company, Staatsolie, said on Wednesday that German energy company RWE DEA AG bought a 40 percent stake in an offshore block where Staatsolie is also partnered with Malaysia's Petronas.

Petronas is expected to invest $25 million in Block 52, which lies about 130 kms (80 miles) off the coast of the South American nation. In a statement, Staatsolie did not give further details on the German company's level of involvement.

Last year, Staatsolie signed a production sharing deal with Apache Corp of the United States to invest $230 million in the exploration of a different offshore block.

Staatsolie, founded in 1982, produces about 16,000 barrels of oil a day. Global energy companies are showing growing interest in the potential of South America's northeastern shoulder. A 2011 discovery off French Guiana was described as a "game-changer" for the region's oil prospects.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐