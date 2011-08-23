UPDATE 1-SurModics to cut 9 pct jobs, CFO to go

* Sees restructuring charge of $1.1-$1.4 mln in Q4
* Sees savings of $1.7-$2.0 mln annually
Aug 23 Medical equipment maker SurModics Inc
said it will cut about 9 percent of its workforce,
including its chief financial officer, to reduce cost.
SurModics, which specializes in drug delivery technology,
expects to take a charge of about $1.1-$1.4 million in the
fourth quarter, but save about $1.7-$2.0 million annually.
The company has been looking to sell its pharmaceutical
business to focus on its medical device and in-vitro diagnostics
businesses.
It also said it will add its Owing Mills, Maryland-based
BioFX product manufacturing business to its headquarters in Eden
Prairie, Minnesota.
CFO Jan Webster and senior vice-president Philip Ankeny are
among the list of employees who will be relieved after the
restructuring, SurModics said.
It named Timothy Arens, senior director and general manager
of the in-vitro business, as the interim CFO.
Shares of the company closed at $10.42 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
