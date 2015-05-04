SurveyMonkey CEO Goldberg died at hotel gym

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
SAN FRANCISCO May 4 SurveyMonkey Chief Executive Dave Goldberg died while exercising at a hotel gym in Mexico, a person close to the family said Monday.
Goldberg, the spouse of Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, collapsed at the gym, and efforts to revive him there and at a hospital were unsuccessful, the person said.
Goldberg's brother announced his death on Saturday morning via a Facebook post, and SurveyMonkey also put out a short statement. [ID: L1N0XT0JR]
One of Silicon Valley's most admired entrepreneurs, Goldberg was known for his low-key demeanor and the grace and good humor with which he handled being married to one of the nation's most recognizable executives.
Under his leadership, privately held poll-taking company SurveyMonkey grew into a $2 billion business.
A memorial service for Goldberg will be held on Tuesday at Stanford University, according to friends of the family.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride and Michelle Conlin; Editing by Richard Chang)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.