UPDATE 2-SurveyMonkey CEO, husband of Facebook's Sandberg, dies

By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO May 2 Dave Goldberg, Chief
Executive Officer of SurveyMonkey and husband of Facebook
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, died unexpectedly on
Friday night, his brother wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
"It's with incredible shock and sadness that I'm letting our
friends and family know that my amazing brother, Dave Goldberg,
beloved husband of Sheryl Sandberg, father of two wonderful
children, and son of Paula Goldberg, passed away suddenly last
night," Robert Goldberg wrote.
Goldberg was known for his low-key demeanor and the grace
and good humor with which he handled being married to one of the
nation's most recognizable executives.
In her book "Lean In," Sandberg attributed much of her own
success to her marriage to Goldberg, who she said supported her
career decisions and shared equally in the work of raising their
young children. The two married in 2004.
Tributes to Goldberg poured in over social media from
friends and other executives, including Facebook chief Mark
Zuckerberg, who called Goldberg "an amazing person."
"Kindest, most generous, loving father, loyal husband, great
ceo, & sweetest friend," tweeted Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.
"May his memory be a blessing."
Television and movie writer John Quaintance said on Facebook
that Goldberg was the first person to encourage him to write
professionally, changing the course of his career.
Goldberg was also the first person Quaintance met who owned
a Blackberry device. "I rolled my eyes at the idea that people
were ever going to need to read their emails away from the
office," he wrote.
Goldberg, 47, joined SurveyMonkey, which helps organizations
conduct surveys, in 2009. Valued at $2 billion, SurveyMonkey is
backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Google Capital, Tiger Global
and others.
"Dave's genius, courage and leadership were overshadowed
only by his compassion, friendship and heart," the company said
in a statement. "His greatest love was for his family. Our
sympathy goes out to them and to all who were touched by this
extraordinary man."
The family did not disclose the cause of death.
