UPDATE 2-Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg joins board of SurveyMonkey

By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Facebook Inc's
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is taking a seat on the
board of SurveyMonkey, the online polling company that was run
by her late husband, Dave Goldberg.
SurveyMonkey, a privately held company valued at $2 billion,
also appointed to its board David Ebersman, the chief executive
officer of behavioral health company Lyra Health and the former
chief financial officer of Facebook. Ebersman shepherded
Facebook through its 2012 initial public offering.
The new appoinments were reflected in an update to the
website of Palo Alto, Calif.-based company on Monday.
The board is conducting a search for a new chief executive
officer to succeed Goldberg, who died in a treadmill accident
while on vacation with his wife in Mexico in May. President
Barack Obama was among those who paid tribute to the one-time
music executive, who had joined SurveyMonkey as its chief
executive in 2009.
In a statement on Monday, Sandberg said she had watched
Goldberg and his team fulfil "their mission to help people make
better decisions" and that she looked forward to helping
"realize Dave's vision of building a lasting company that will
impact the way we all do business for years to come."
In a Facebook post last month about mourning, Sandberg wrote
that "starting the transition back to work has been a savior, a
chance to feel useful and connected."
She is the second largest shareholder in SurveyMonkey after
Tiger Global Management, whose partner Lee Fixel is also a
SurveyMonkey board member. Other backers include Google Inc. and
Spectrum Equity.
