VR firm Survios gets investment from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Dec 13 Virtual reality game developer Survios
said it raised $50 million in two financing rounds, including an
investment from Hollywood film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
Los Angeles-based Survios, which produced popular
first-person shooter game "Raw Data," said it would use the
capital to grow its publishing and development platform and add
more third-party titles to its slate.
The emerging virtual reality industry has seen a number of
tech companies, such as Sony Corp, Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd and Alphabet Inc's Google, invest
in developing hardware and headsets but still lacks engaging
content for users.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Chief Executive Gary Barber will
join Survios' board, the company said.
MGM, founded in 1924, is known for its roaring lion logo and
has produced, released and controlled many of Hollywood's
best-known films, such as Ben-Hur, The Pink Panther and Rocky
film series.
The San Francisco-based firm said that a prior financing
round was led by Lux Capital.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)