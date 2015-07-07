UPDATE 1-Fed OKs BB&T's acquisition of Susquehanna Bancshares

July 7 The Federal Reserve Board approved BB&T
Corp's $2.5 billion acquisition of Susquehanna
Bancshares Inc, signaling a softening stance on finance
M&A.
Merger activity in the banking sector has been muted since
the financial crisis as regulators subjected acquirers to
stricter scrutiny.
BB&T chief executive Kelly King told Reuters in November
that the tone on bank mergers has been changing, so long as they
would not result in reduced levels of capital or liquidity or
place an undue burden on existing systems.
The deal is expected to be closed on August 1, BB&T said on
Tuesday.
Susquehanna shareholders will receive 0.253 shares of BB&T
and $4.05 in cash for each share held.
BB&T shares closed at $40.36 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Tuesday, while Susquehanna shares closed at $14.22 on the
Nasdaq.
