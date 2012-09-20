版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Susser's distribution business IPO is ratings neutral

Sept 20 Susser Holdings LLC : * Moody's says IPO of susser's wholesale fuel distribution business is ratings

neutral * Rpt-moody's says ipo of susser's wholesale fuel distribution business is

ratings neutral

