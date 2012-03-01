CORRECTED-U.K. firm to raise $500 mln for Asia clean-tech funds, cos

By Leonora Walet
HONG KONG Feb 29 U.K. investment firm
Sustainable Development Capital LLP plans to raise more than
$500 million in financing over the next two to three years for
specialist funds and companies involved in environmental
projects in Asia, its chief executive said.
The London-based investment and advisory company will tap
pension funds, private equity firms and wealthy individuals for
investments. The firm will fund projects dealing with water
treatment, sustainable land management and low-carbon transport
systems, chief executive Jonathan Maxwell told Reuters.
The firm will also seek equity and debt financing to develop
$100 million worth of projects in Asia designed to improve
energy and resource efficiency, he said.
"We view energy efficiency as the largest source of clean
energy and greenhouse gas emission cuts and almost certainly the
most profitable source of clean energy that doesn't require
massive state subsidies," said Maxwell, referring to wind farms
or solar projects that need state perks to be profitable.
Energy efficiency, or projects that save energy through
measures such as better building or improved equipment at
factories, is a core focus for the firm. Sustainable Development
forecasts that Asia will need more than $100 billion in annual
investments to boost energy schemes at commercial buildings and
industries.
The firm will develop energy efficiency projects through its
newly formed 50-50 joint venture in Hong Kong with First Eastern
Investment Group, which has invested in several infrastructure
and financial projects in China, Maxwell said.
Retrofitting buildings and factories saves property owners
millions in utility bills and can have a payback period of
within three to five years, he said.
Companies that will benefit from the growing trend in energy
efficiency are providers of intelligent controls and equipment
such as Johnson Controls, Siemens AG,
Schneider Electric, and Honeywell International
, said Maxwell, adding that his firm works with these
companies in various projects.