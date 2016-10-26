Suzano agrees $259 mln land deal, securing supply for Brazil mill

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Suzano Papel & Celulose SA,
Brazil's second biggest pulp producer, has agreed to pay $259
million for land and a small hydropower dam as part of an effort
to secure supply of cellulose at lower costs for a key mill in
the country.
Suzano said on Wednesday it would pay about $245
million for about 75,000 hectares (185,329 acres) of land
between the Brazilian states of Maranhão and Tocantins, of which
about 60 percent are arable. The cost of the mini dam was $14
million.
The deal highlights growing demand for arable land across
Brazil's northern and northeastern regions as speculation mounts
that lawmakers plan to ease existing restrictions on sales of
land to foreign investors in coming months.
For pulpmakers, buying land in Brazil has become strategic -
the country's soil productivity is bigger than in regions such
as Scandinavia or Chile.
Under the deal, which requires regulatory approval, Suzano
said it bought the land and the dam from steelmaking mills Cia
Siderúrgica Vale do Pindaré SA and Cosima Siderúrgica de
Maranhão Ltda.
Earlier on Wednesday, São Paulo-based Suzano said
third-quarter net income came in at 53 million reais ($17
million), reversing a loss of 959 million reais a year earlier.
The result missed a consensus estimate of 115.7 million reais
compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Net revenue shrank 27 percent in the quarter, driving
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a
key gauge of operational profitability - down 48 percent on an
annual basis.
Management will discuss third-quarter results later in the
day.
($1 = 3.1111 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman)