Brazil's Suzano raises China pulp prices to $660 per tonne

SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA will raise pulp prices for customers in China by $30 to $660 per tonne starting on April 1, the company said on Monday.

The move follows a similar hike in pulp prices announced in mid-February. Global pulpmakers have repeatedly raised prices in recent months as cyclical demand recovers in key markets such as China. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
