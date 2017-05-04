Brazil's Suzano sees pulp prices up, debt metrics falling -CEO

SAO PAULO May 4 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA expects global pulp prices to rise in the second quarter, Chief Executive Walter Schalka told analysts on a Thursday conference call.

Schalka also said Suzano's ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, should also fall over the course of this year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)