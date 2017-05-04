Brazil's Suzano sees pulp prices up, debt metrics falling -CEO

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
SAO PAULO May 4 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA expects global pulp prices to rise in the second quarter, Chief Executive Walter Schalka told analysts on a Thursday conference call.
Schalka also said Suzano's ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, should also fall over the course of this year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.