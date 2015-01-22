版本:
India's Suzlon agrees to sell German unit for 1 bln euros

MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon has agreed to sell its German unit Senvion SE to Centerbridge Partners LP for 1 billion euros (72 billion rupees) in an all-cash deal, it said on Thursday.

The companies have signed a binding agreement, which also has a future earn out clause of an additional 50 million euros, they said in a statement.

Suzlon, which has been under pressure in the last few years from a slowdown in global turbine sales and its debt pile, had to restructure $1.8 billion debt after defaulting on a $200 million convertible bond redemption in 2012. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
